Black cat trying on Halloween costumes has TikTok swooning

Los Angeles, California - A clip of a black cat trying on Halloween costumes has thrilled thousands of TikTokers who are sure this rescue kitten with one ear looks good in everything!

This black cat named Uno got to help pick out his Halloween costume. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/one_eared_uno

Uno, a black one-eared rescue cat who lives with his human Kat Curtis, dresses up for Halloween every year.

Kat makes sure her feisty feline has a say in his costume. "I took my cat Uno to the store to try on Halloween costumes," Kat wrote in the caption of her adorable TikTok.

"You wanna get a Halloween costume?" Kat asks at the start of the clip. Uno meows, and his human takes that as a yes.

Kate's commentary is hysterical, and the two have a super sweet dynamic. At the store, Uno tries on a bunch of kitty costumes ranging from a pineapple to a princess and even a spider-cat!

Uno also tries out two of the most popular pet costumes of Halloween 2023, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF): a pumpkin and a hot dog.

So, what spooky look did Uno and his human choose?