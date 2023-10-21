Black cat trying on Halloween costumes has TikTok swooning
Los Angeles, California - A clip of a black cat trying on Halloween costumes has thrilled thousands of TikTokers who are sure this rescue kitten with one ear looks good in everything!
Uno, a black one-eared rescue cat who lives with his human Kat Curtis, dresses up for Halloween every year.
Kat makes sure her feisty feline has a say in his costume. "I took my cat Uno to the store to try on Halloween costumes," Kat wrote in the caption of her adorable TikTok.
"You wanna get a Halloween costume?" Kat asks at the start of the clip. Uno meows, and his human takes that as a yes.
Kate's commentary is hysterical, and the two have a super sweet dynamic. At the store, Uno tries on a bunch of kitty costumes ranging from a pineapple to a princess and even a spider-cat!
Uno also tries out two of the most popular pet costumes of Halloween 2023, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF): a pumpkin and a hot dog.
So, what spooky look did Uno and his human choose?
Uno the cat finds the perfect Halloween costume
The cat and human on a mission to find a kitty Halloween costume finally come to an agreement that Uno looks "delicious as a taco."
He even rubs against the outfit as if claiming it before Kat takes him to the register to purchase the costume — with Uno still inside!
The TikTok clip boasts over 200,000 views and counting. Other commenters think this adorable cat deserves "all the costumes."
Maybe his human will get him a second outfit for the spooky season!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/one_eared_uno