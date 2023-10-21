Black cat trying on Halloween costumes has TikTok swooning

A cat trying out a variety of Halloween costumes has TikTok swooning, with the rescue kitten taking home the perfect festive outfit.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - A clip of a black cat trying on Halloween costumes has thrilled thousands of TikTokers who are sure this rescue kitten with one ear looks good in everything!

This black cat named Uno got to help pick out his Halloween costume.
Uno, a black one-eared rescue cat who lives with his human Kat Curtis, dresses up for Halloween every year.

Kat makes sure her feisty feline has a say in his costume. "I took my cat Uno to the store to try on Halloween costumes," Kat wrote in the caption of her adorable TikTok.

"You wanna get a Halloween costume?" Kat asks at the start of the clip. Uno meows, and his human takes that as a yes.

Kate's commentary is hysterical, and the two have a super sweet dynamic. At the store, Uno tries on a bunch of kitty costumes ranging from a pineapple to a princess and even a spider-cat!

Uno also tries out two of the most popular pet costumes of Halloween 2023, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF): a pumpkin and a hot dog.

So, what spooky look did Uno and his human choose?

Uno the cat finds the perfect Halloween costume

The cat and human on a mission to find a kitty Halloween costume finally come to an agreement that Uno looks "delicious as a taco."

He even rubs against the outfit as if claiming it before Kat takes him to the register to purchase the costume — with Uno still inside!

The TikTok clip boasts over 200,000 views and counting. Other commenters think this adorable cat deserves "all the costumes."

Maybe his human will get him a second outfit for the spooky season!

