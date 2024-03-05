Cat crashes wedding ceremony and finds forever home with the newlyweds!

New York, New York - This cat has gone viral on TikTok for making a big entrance into her new family!

A video from a wedding ceremony is going viral on TikTok because of the cutest little wedding crasher – a stray kitten perched right behind the altar! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gatsby.and.daisy

Cara and Matt got married on September 15, 2023, and a video from their outdoor ceremony is going viral on TikTok at 15.4 million views and counting.

The video shows their wedding being interrupted by an uninvited guest – a little stray kitten!

The cat can't be seen in the video, but she was sitting on a stump just behind the altar.

Obviously, she wanted a good view!

"It felt like such a sign," Cara told Newsweek.

"Neither Matt nor I heard the cat meowing during the ceremony as we were so focused on each other, but we did hear others laughing," she added.

"I could maybe ignore the laughter, but then one of the groomsmen stuck his head out of line and gave everyone a grin, so I had to find out!"

After the couple acknowledged that cat from her perch, she piped down for the rest of the ceremony. Sometimes you just want to feel included, ya know?

Two weeks later, the venue was able to lure her over with the promise of leftover shrimp. The newlyweds knew right away that they wanted to adopt the adorable wedding crasher, who was about 2 months old when she made her way into their lives.

The viral video is captioned, "What I didn't know before getting married, that I was not only marrying my best friend, but gaining one too."