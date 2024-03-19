Depressed cat has the sweetest reaction to getting a new sibling!
Romania - When this family noticed that their beloved cat was depressed, they brought in another furry friend to cheer him up. But would the two get along?
Mango the cat showed the first signs of depression when his owners went back to work after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Just to be sure that there wasn't anything else going on, the family took the cat to the vet – but they couldn't find any signs of physical illness.
It seemed that the main culprit to Mango's altered behavior was loneliness.
Hoping that a sibling would brighten Mango's mood, the family decided to get a second cat.
After all, Maine Coon cats are sociable animals and need constant attention.
One day little Hera joined the family, and the first exciting moment when the two kitties met was recorded and then posted to TikTok in a now-viral video!
Cats' adorable meeting sheds light on cat depression
After some initial hesitation, Mango quickly made friends with his new sibling. Within a few days, the two became inseparable! According to the TikTok account, Mango is now feeling much better thanks to Hera.
But how did they know that the orange cat was depressed? What are the signs of depression in cats?
The TikTok account posted a few helpful videos outlining the signs of depression they saw in Mango as well as a more detailed account of his mental health journey.
If you think that your cat might be depressed, check out our in-depth guide on cat depression for advice.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mangoandheramainecoons