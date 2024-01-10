New cat owner? Here are the essentials you need!

Are you a new cat owner? TAG24 has you covered with a list of items that will make both your life and that of your feline friend easier and happier!

So you're the proud owner of a cat – congratulations! But now that you've welcomed your new feline friend into your home, it's time to figure out what you need to give it the life it deserves. TAG24 has you covered with the essentials of cat ownership.

If you're getting yourself a new cat, it's time to stock up on the essentials! © Unsplash/Juan Gomez AD - All relationships are built on giving and taking. We all know what cats are like, though, so you're probably aware that this won't be a 50-50 split! We do pretty much everything possible for our fur babies to have a long, comfortable, and carefree life. In exchange, they might deign to show us some affection when they feel like it. Such is the life of a cat owner, and we wouldn't have it any other way. But where to start when it comes to the products that will make for a happy, healthy cat? Well, with a list of essentials that will help both you and your pet in every aspect of your days together!

Picking the right litter tray points the way!

No part of being a cat owner is less enjoyable than cleaning up after your furry friend after it's done its business. Litter trays pose a lot of headaches: deciding where to place them to keep unpleasant smells contained, dealing with poor quality material, scooping several times a day – we could go on. Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way! There are plenty of litters that will make your life a whole lot easier, so check out our selection and pick the right choice for you and your budget!

This self-cleaning litter box might be expensive, but it gets the job done. © chewy.com

1. Litter-Robot 4 self-cleaning litter box

The Litter-Robot 4 promises a scoop-free experience – and that's what it delivers. This is a self-cleaning tray that does the work for you! Aside from doing away with nasty odors and minimizing the mess with its fence and step system, it's also a high-tech product that allows you to track litter usage, as well as your cat's weight on your phone. What's more, one Litter-Robot 4 is enough for a household with as many as four cats. This is the state-of-the-art option when it comes to litter boxes! Price: $699.00 Litter-Robot 4 Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

2. Litter-Robot 3 self-cleaning litter box

How could you turn down a WiFi-enabled litter tray? © chewy.com A previous model with a long track-record of customer satisfaction, the WiFi-enabled Litter-Robot 3 is also a fine product that offers many of the same benefits. We're talking self-cleaning, smell minimization, usage tracking, and a sleek design – plus the capacity to handle business for four cats. The Litter-Robot 3 will quickly become any cat owner's best friend. Price: $549.00

Litter-Robot 3 WiFi Enabled Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

3. PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus self-cleaning litter box

Keep your kitty comfortable with the PetSafe ScoopFree. © chewy.com Sticking with the self-cleaning theme, we've also got the more budget-friendly option of the PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus litter box. Sensors tell it exactly when your cat has finished the job and the automatic scooping cycle can start. All that's left for you to do is remove the full tray and dispose of the waste! Price: $229.95 PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Clumping litter is crucial

Now that you've got the perfect litter box for your cat's needs, all you need is the right material for it. And there's one criterion that matters more than any when it comes to litter: clumping. The more solid the litter clumps, the less you have to worry about when it comes to scooping. Our recommendations also deal with other important aspects, such as odor and tracking. Check them out!

Cat litter that's both solidly clumping and handles odors? That's the dream! © chewy.com

1. Arm & Hammer Litter Cloud Control Platinum

This premium litter from Arm & Hammer makes cleaning up a breeze by guaranteeing solid clumping and an anti-tracking design that will keep it off your cat's paws! Cloud Control Platinum also takes care of those nasty odors, and a special hypoallergenic formula protects your airways and lungs. Price: $34.99 Arm & Hammer Litter Cloud Control Platinum Multi-Cat Clumping Cat Litter with Hypoallergenic Light Scent

2. Arm & Hammer Litter Clump and Seal clay

Arm & Hammer's Clump & Seal option also keeps your cat's litter box from becoming a problem. © chewy.com Say goodbye to foul-smelling litter boxes forever, with Arm & Hammer's Clump & Seal clay designed to keep those nasty odors away for up to a whole week. It's got that crucial clumping action too, meaning you won't be spending next to no time cleaning your kitty's toilet. Virtually dust-free and low-tracking, this product will keep both you and your cat pleased. Price: $20.99

Arm & Hammer Litter Clump & Seal Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter

A well-fed cat is a happy cat

We've talked about how to handle the output, but what about the input? Love goes through the stomach, so cat food is a language of affection when it comes to being a pet owner. Here are two essential parts of a complete menu for your feline friend!

Meow Mix is a reliable, healthy, and low-cost cat food. © chewy.com

Meow Mix Original Choice dry food

Looking for something tasty, healthy, and affordable for your cat? Then why not go with the original? That is, Meow Mix's Original Choice Dry Cat Food. This meal is both business and pleasure for cats: it takes care of all their essential nutritional needs, while also keeping their taste buds interested. Choose between chicken, turkey, salmon, or ocean fish flavors, and let your feline friend feast like royalty! Price: $5.69 Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food

Keep your cat fit and entertained

Cats often seem like all they want to do is sleep and slack off, but they need a stimulating environment as much as anyone. Here's how you can make sure your pet is entertained and not letting off steam in destructive ways.

1. From The Field Ultimate Blend catnip and silver vine mix

Catnip will make your cat happier than you've ever seen it! © chewy.com After that hearty meal has settled, it's time for a treat that will get your cat moving. From The Field's catnip and silver vine mix will ensure you have your kitty's full and undivided attention. The presence of silver vine means even the most catnip-resistant felines will respond, making this the perfect incentive for training or just a great way to keep your cat active and entertained. Price: $8.49 From The Field Ultimate Blend Catnip & Silver Vine Mix

2. SmartCat The Ultimate Sisal Cat Scratching Post

Consider SmartCat's Ultimate Sisal scratching post a gift for you as much as for your furry fellow. After all, you want to channel those irrepressible scratching instincts away from your furniture, don't you? The 32-inch height means any cat can stretch out to its full height while it gives this sturdy, durable scratching post a good clawing. No need to worry about snagging either, since the woven sisal covering will prevent it. Price: $49.99 SmartCat The Ultimate 32-in Sisal Cat Scratching Post

A good scratching post is essential for your own furniture as well as your cat! © chewy.com

The beginning of a beautiful friendship between you and your cat

So now you're set for your new life as a cat parent! Taking any animal under your care is a big responsibility that will always come with difficult challenges, but many inconveniences can be fixed with a couple of simple and smart additions to your home.