Charming black bear chills in hot tub of California home in viral video

Burbank, California - A black bear was spotted wandering into the backyard of a California home, where he found the perfect place to get some much needed R&R.

California police officers recently responded to a call about a bear wandering a neighborhood, and they arrived to find it chilling in a hot tub. © Collage: Screenshots / Twitter / @BurbankPD

On Friday afternoon, Burbank Police officers responded to a call regarding a bear spotted wandering around a residential, hillside neighborhood near the Verdugo Mountains.

Upon arriving to the area, officers found the bear relaxing in a jacuzzi in the backyard of one of the homes.

The department shared video of the incident to Twitter, commenting that the bear is "beating the heat" by "taking a dip to cool off."

The best part of the clip is how the bear sits in the pool, with his large paws crossed and propped up on the edge as though he is living his best life.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the temperature that day peaked at 92 degrees, as much of California has been recently battling a severe heat wave.