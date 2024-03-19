Blind dog was abandoned and set for euthanasia – then a veterinarian made a fateful call

Charlotte, North Carolina - Denny, a three-year-old American Bully, was taken to the vet to be euthanized just because his humans were moving homes. The poor dog was completely healthy, other than being blind.

Denny the American bully has been blind since a tragic accident, but the three-year-old dog is otherwise in excellent health. © TikTok/Screenshot/chrissyfnf

Out of compassion for the four-legged friend, the vet refused to put him down.

Instead, he turned to Chrissy Elder, founder of Forgotten, Now Family, an animal rescue in North Carolina.

"When I heard about Denny, I knew I had to do something to help," Elder told Newsweek.

"No animal deserves to be abandoned, especially one as sweet as Denny."



Elder initially just wanted to foster the bully – who is completely blind after an injury – until she could find a suitable home for him.



But that's not what ended up happening.