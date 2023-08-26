Celebrate National Dog Day with three clips of pups being too cute for words!

Happy National Dog Day! To celebrate the loving nature of man's best friend, we've put together a few fetching videos that solidify animals' love for humans.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Happy National Dog Day! To celebrate the loving nature of man's best friend, we've put together a few fetching TikTok videos that further solidify these animals' unwavering love for humans.

In honor of National Dog Day, we've found three unbelievably adorable dog videos on TikTok that will make your day a tad brighter! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heykeegs, @esperborzoi, @brynleyarnold Are you ready for some tail-wagging entertainment? In the age of social media, the heartwarming connections and hilarious antics between dogs and their owners have found a new platform to shine and thrive – TikTok. As we celebrate National Dog Day, an occasion that honors our faithful four-legged "furever" friends, we can't help but enjoy these hilarious humans and their canine counterparts. From high-fives and handshakes to random dogs in the park, to a quirky-looking pup with a knack for getting into the nitty-gritty, these pups are taking over like none before. Are you ready for three of TikTok's most heartwarming and adorable dog videos? Check them out!

The paw-shaking chronicles with a new pack of furry friends

In a world where handshakes and high-fives are generally reserved for humans, TikTok user @heykeegs took to the streets to uncover the hidden talents of some furry friends. The video starts with a man asking dog owners if their dogs know how to shake or high-five, which led to a series of downright adorable videos of dogs showcasing their incredible talents. One pooch featured was a golden retriever, which is a breed known for its crazy and outgoing personality, so one viewer definitely hit the nail on the head with this comment: "You just know all golden retrievers don’t shake only TACKLE." Also, for a quick fun-fact insert, golden retrievers are rated the most faithful dogs in the world! Other pups featured in the video include an adorable husky, a Shiba Inu, and an Australian shepherd! The different reactions of each dog have millions of viewers cackling, as some pups respond completely differently than others. Check out these fetchingly-fun moments:

A canine interview like no other (seriously...)

We've all been there – the nerve-wracking moment when you're about to meet someone's family member (or, dog) for the first time. But what if the dog takes on the role of the ultimate wing-pup? A clip by @esperborzoi features a quirky-looking dog coined "my little Russian lady" on TikTok, "interviewing" a man before he gets the chance to meet the dog's owner.

Accompanied by a witty audio clip from the movie Uncle Buck, the video has garnered millions of views across the platform. One viewer even wrote, "my wife and i just watched Uncle Buck last night."

Meet the matchmaker here:

A tiny baby and her dog best friend

What's cuter than a precious baby playing with an energetic and fun-loving puppy? If you said "nothing," then you are correct! This heartwarming dog video on TikTok by @brynleyarnold has millions of viewers in tears of laughter over the joyous nature of the two best friends seen in the clip. "Ma’am that is not fair! Dog and baby fever at the same time is not [a] good combination! I want them both!" one viewer wrote. The genuine interaction between the two serves as a reminder that the connections found between humans and dogs are bound by the purest form of love. Check out this heart-melter: