Apartment dog's reaction to his new yard has the internet weeping!

Georgetown, Texas - After living in an apartment for more than a year, this miniature Australian shepherd was thrilled when he realized his new home had a yard just for him.

When this apartment dog saw his new home for the first time, he went adorably wild! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@reesetheminiaussie

Raising their dog, Reese, in an apartment was difficult for Erin Ramirez and Joseph Brennan.

"It was a really hard adjustment," Erin told Newsweek.

They had to take extra-long walks every day to make sure Reese got the exercise he needed.

Luckily, after 14 months, the couple found their dream home in Georgetown, Texas, and they couldn't wait to see how their pooch reacted to the new home with a yard.

Erin and Joseph recorded Reese's touching reaction and shared it on TikTok earlier this month, to the delight of millions!

"Seeing him run around his own yard and find his little sleeping nooks has been heartwarming and very fulfilling," Erin said. "We are so excited to continue to document his journey of living in his very own home and having a yard."