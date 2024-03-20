Golden retriever makes clear who his favorite human is in hilarious viral TikTok

White Plains, New York - If Frankie the golden retriever's humans are wondering who the dog 's favorite person is, a new video on TikTok should clear things up.

Frankie the golden retriever shows his teeth when his human dad reaches out to pet him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenboyfrankie

In the clip, which has racked up more than 8 million views, the pup can be seen lying between his human mom and dad.

When his father reaches out to stroke the golden retriever, the dog's reaction is pretty direct.

The four-year-old pup bares his sharp teeth, as if threatening to bite his human dad.

But when his mom reaches out for a pet, Frankie's demeanor changes entirely.

The dog closes his mouth and calmly enjoys the chin and chest rubs.