Husky dog's reaction to his very own igloo is beyond adorable!

Oregon - Wiley the dog was injured all winter, so he hardly got a chance to play in the snow. As a consolation, the Husky got a custom doggy-sized igloo!

Wiley the dog was injured all winter, so he hardly got a chance to play in the snow. As a consolation, the Husky got a custom doggy-sized igloo! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pnwsally

"My husky Wiley has been injured the entire winter, so he hasn't been able to do much," Wiley's owner Sally Compton told Newsweek.



Since the dog breed is well-adapted to the outdoors and cold weather, Sally decided to create a natural – yet comfortable – recreational space for her pet.

Using large shovels and lots of snow, she and her husband built a small igloo for Wiley and recorded the creation on their TikTok channel.

In the viral video, you can see how the Husky reacts with pure joy to the ice kennel and immediately makes himself comfortable inside of it!

Over 4 million users watched the heartwarming story on TikTok while the post was liked by 529,500 users and counting!