Man uncovers abandoned dogs' hidden cave of heartwarming puppy beauty

Thailand - There's nothing sweeter than two dogs looking out for each other! A man couldn't believe his eyes after an abandoned dog took him on a puppy-finding adventure!

Two pregnant female dogs chose to stick together after being abandoned on the side of a busy road. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@NiallHarbison

Who doesn't love a heartwarming animal story? That's just dog rescuer Niall Harbison had in store for his 144,000 Twitter followers after posting a video about two pregnant females he stumbled upon who were "dumped beside a busy road," per the video's on-screen text.

The tweet itself reads: "If you think animals don’t have feelings and can’t remember things this story proves very different. This is Wilma Flinstone and Betty Rubble. Both dumped while pregnant in horrific weather…" and features a video that's amassed _ views.

In the clip, Niall is heard speaking to two female pups about the "babies" they each just had while the on-screen text reads: "They worked as a team and today the mother who had already had her puppies wanted [to] show us something."

As the video progresses, one dog is seen leading Niall directly to her recently born puppies atop a hill. "With storms coming, she brought them to higher land," the on-screen text momentarily reads.

Then, the first pup proceeds to take Niall on yet another adventure.