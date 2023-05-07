Man uncovers abandoned dogs' hidden cave of heartwarming puppy beauty
Thailand - There's nothing sweeter than two dogs looking out for each other! A man couldn't believe his eyes after an abandoned dog took him on a puppy-finding adventure!
Who doesn't love a heartwarming animal story? That's just dog rescuer Niall Harbison had in store for his 144,000 Twitter followers after posting a video about two pregnant females he stumbled upon who were "dumped beside a busy road," per the video's on-screen text.
The tweet itself reads: "If you think animals don’t have feelings and can’t remember things this story proves very different. This is Wilma Flinstone and Betty Rubble. Both dumped while pregnant in horrific weather…" and features a video that's amassed _ views.
In the clip, Niall is heard speaking to two female pups about the "babies" they each just had while the on-screen text reads: "They worked as a team and today the mother who had already had her puppies wanted [to] show us something."
As the video progresses, one dog is seen leading Niall directly to her recently born puppies atop a hill. "With storms coming, she brought them to higher land," the on-screen text momentarily reads.
Then, the first pup proceeds to take Niall on yet another adventure.
Dogs restore man's faith with caring gesture
This time, it was to lead him to her other formerly pregnant canine pal. "She really wanted to show us the other mother," the text reads on the screen as the video shows the man following the dog to a cave-like space where another doggo is seen lying with her new litter of puppies.
"This is just beautiful," Niall says as the on-screen text confirms this mother "had just given birth to nine healthy puppies in a cave she found."
Niall then can be heard telling the newly discovered dog, "It's not hard to tell you're the best mom ever!"
And that's on puppy pals sticking together no matter what!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@NiallHarbison