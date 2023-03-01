One dog's dramatic acting skills has social media users in tears!

San Diego, California - If the Oscars had a category for best puppy performance, Golden Retriever Nash would be one of the favorites as a video of his superb acting talent has taken social media by storm.

Nash put on quite the show for its owner! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/niceboynash

A clip of the cute dog was recently posted by Twitter account The Woof World. The nine-second video has already garnered over 67,000 likes and has been viewed 2.8 million times.

In the clip, the Golden Retriever pup gets metaphorically "shot" by its owner's finger pistol.

The dog's owner forms a pistol with her thumb and index finger and aims it at her adorable four-legged friend. Nash looks at its owner sweetly until they "pull" the trigger and shout "bang!"

The canine companion seems to understand the verbal cue immediately, and proceeds to dramatically stretch his little snout into the air and begins to turn his head in circles.

After a few seconds, the dog finally falls to the ground with all four legs stretched out. But the animal actor doesn't really look "dead," after all.

Nash's little tail wags back and forth with enthusiasm – probably because the pup is already looking forward to a well-deserved treat for his performance.

Before the video went viral on Twitter, it was posted on Nash's own Instagram page aptly called niceboynash, and was captioned, "[The] Academy award for most dramatic doggo goes to.... ME 🏆."