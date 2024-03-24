Puppy gets "dumped" and tied to van with heartbreaking note
Auckland, New Zealand - A New Zealand animal rescue worker made a heartbreaking discovery when he returned to his car. A little dog had been tied to his vehicle and left with a note and some food.
The black and white pup had been abandoned, but not because the owners didn't want the dog.
According to the note taped to the back of the rescuer's car, they left the dog with animal rescue org SPCA's field officer Jamie because they could no longer afford to care for the poor pooch.
"This is the unfortunate reality for many pet owners in New Zealand, and with the cost of living crisis, it’s only becoming more common for people to have to give up their animals," the SPCA wrote on Facebook earlier this month along with a pic of the pooch.
The dog was left with some thought in mind.
"The wee boy had been positioned on the shady side of the vehicle, with water and food provided within his reach."
Rescuers urge pet owners to get help with their animals
While the SPCA rescuers were "grateful to this pup’s owner for making provisions to ensure he would be cared for," the team was also heartbroken that someone who clearly cared had to give up their pet.
The organization wasn't thrilled this puppy's owners left him instead of heading into an SPCA facility for help.
"It is always, always better to reach out to us for help than to dump your animals, which will only serve to boost the stray and unwanted population," the organization wrote on Facebook.
The dumped pup, named Samuel, is healthy, happy, and now looking for a forever home in Auckland, New Zealand.
