Rescue dog scores Disney movie magic: "Now we have to keep him"

Oregon – After the death of his previous owner, a family in Oregon adopted a rescue dog named Bosco, who instantly hit it off with 4-year-old Zalie while watching movies on the couch.

A little girl and her new rescue pup bonded over a Disney movie in the cutest way! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bosco.and.the.fam

It's a tail as old as time!

The Ansary family was touched by the story of rescue pup Bosco who needed a home, and once they saw how quickly he was able to bond with their little one Zalie, they knew they had to open both their house and hearts to him.

In a viral clip by TikTok user @bosco.and.the.fam, the duo are both entranced at the Disney movie they're watching as they sit next to each other in the living room.

The video's caption reads, "Every little girl needs a dog that will watch princess movies with them," which was written by Zalie's mom Zoe Ansary, per PEOPLE.

"Within the hour, my daughter and him started watching TV together, and they just instantly bonded," she said of the pup first meeting Zaile. "And so I was like, 'Now we have to keep him.'"

She said Bosco is basically "a little brother" to both her daughters.