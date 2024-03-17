TikTok can't get over puppy's reaction to picking up favorite human from school
Florida - This golden retriever puppy's favorite thing to do is pick up his big brother, a first-grader named Luke, from school. A TikTok clip showing the duo's reunion has the internet in its feels.
Nicole Kleckner from Florida filmed the clip of her puppy Lucky picking up Luke at the end of February and posted it on TikTok.
It shows the 14-week-old Lucky in the car. The little dog sits calmly in Luke's car seat and waits for Luke to come out of school.
As soon as Lucky spots his best friend, he gets restless and jumps at the half-open window, voicing his excitement with little yelps.
When Luke and his dad come up to the car, it's clear that the dog isn't the only one who's thrilled. Luke excitedly gets in the car and promptly gives his fluffy buddy a big hug.
TikTokers were immediately smitten with the clip, and it boasts over two million views and thousands of likes.
These two are best buddies!
"It melts my heart seeing them together. I can feel the love between them with every look, giggle, hug, cuddle, and word spoken," proud mama Nicole Kleckner told Newsweek.
She added, "Lucky was so incredibly excited to pick Luke up from school. The moment he hears Luke's voice, he knows instantly, and he stands up to look out the window. It's so sweet, and now we try to do it at least once a week."
Luke had asked his parents for a sibling for years, so eventually, his parents decided to get him a furry brother.
"We never thought we'd have a puppy as we have three cats already. But things just aligned perfectly, and it felt like luck and a blessing that things fell into place the way they did."
That's why they named the furry friend Lucky.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshots/luckyduckthegolden