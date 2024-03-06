Forth Worth Zoo's shares update on baby gorilla's heartbreaking search for a mom

Fort Worth, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo is still struggling to find a surrogate mother for its newborn gorilla , who was rejected by her birth mother.

The Forth Worth Zoo shared that finding a surrogate mother for their newborn gorilla has been difficult. © Collage: Screenshots/X/FortWorthZoo

The Fort Worth Zoo's "fuzzy Valentine," a baby gorilla named Jameela, hasn't had an easy start in life. She was born early, and her mother didn't exhibit the necessary behavior to take care of her.

The zoo has been trying for weeks to train another female gorilla, Gracie, to take on the role of mother.

Unfortunately, things have not been going well, and caretakers "have made the difficult decision to end her training and shift focus to another female in the troop, Winifred (Fred, for short)."

Per the zoo's update, Fred has shown interest in Jameela, even though the 33-year-old animal has no offspring of her own.

"Our goal is – and always has been – to make sure Jameela is raised by gorillas," the zoo wrote.

The post included a very sweet video of Jameela crawling around and drinking from a bottle.

Despite the unfortunate news, the baby gorilla is healthy and growing, having reached a weight of 7 pounds.