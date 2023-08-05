Hank the Tank: Bear who broke into dozens of California homes finally caught!

South Lake Tahoe, California - After allegedly breaking into nearly two dozen homes, a female black bear and her three male cubs have been captured by wildlife biologists in South Lake Tahoe, California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A bear dubbed "Hank the Tank" by locals in South Lake Tahoe, California, has been captured after allegedly breaking into dozens of homes. © wildlife biologists in South Lake Tahoe, California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The bear – whose DNA authorities say was found at 21 homes over the past year – is one of several residents have referred to as Hank the Tank. During her last few home invasions, her cubs came along for the ride, and together, the bear family has been suspected of even more break-ins and additional property damage, the state agency said Friday.



"Relocation is not typically an option for conflict animals over concern that relocating an animal will relocate the conflict behavior to a different community," the agency said in a press release.

"However, given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community."

Now, the four family members are headed their separate ways. After veterinary checks, the mother bear will be sent to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado, while the cubs will go to a rehabilitation facility in Sonoma County.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has the authority to approve only one placement of this kind, CDFW said.