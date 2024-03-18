Chimpanzees shocked by zoo visitor's prosthetic leg in viral TikTok
Colchester, UK - A British man showed his prosthetic leg to chimpanzees at a zoo in Colchester in the UK, and TikTokers are loving the animals' reaction.
Jess Collinson was at Colchester Zoo with her husband and their children, but the family didn't expect the outing to be an unforgettable experience.
Luckily, she caught the very special monkey business on camera.
A TikTok video of the incident shows the family approaching the chimpanzees' habitat. Jess' husband Si lifts his leg to the window to show the animals his prosthetic leg.
When the closest chimpanzee examined Si's leg, it was obviously astonished. It quickly backed up and howled for the other chimps to come over.
"The chimps checking out Si’s leg! We wondered what they were staring at…" Jess wrote in a Facebook post along with the clip.
Seeing the animals' excitement, Jess's young son also adorably tried to show the chimps his leg. But the apes weren't as interested in the toddler's appendage.
After the first chimp called out, the others rushed over. They, too, appeared flabbergasted, as the wholesome video shows.
The group screamed and even banged on the glass.
TikTokers are amazed by chimps' reaction
TikTokers loved the animals' observations and seemingly shocked reaction to Si's prosthetic leg. The TikTok clip now boasts over ten million views.
More than a few users were impressed the animals appeared to understand that the man's leg was prosthetic, or at least out-of-the-ordinary.
"Them comprehending what it is is so troubling," wrote one.
TikTokers loved how surprised the first chimp appeared. "That first one clutched invisible pearls," joked one commenter.
"The first one sat down in shock," gushed another. "that was crazy."
Other viewers wrote that next time the family is at the zoo, they hope Jess' husband will show the chimps that his leg is detachable. TikTokers are eager to see how the animals react.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/jjcollinson