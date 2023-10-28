Whale drags surfer down into the sea in incredible viral video

Mona Vale, Australia - Spectacular footage has surfaced of a surfer who had fate on his side during an unbelievable encounter with a humpback whale.

A baby whale knocked Jason Breen off his board and swept him into the depths of the ocean. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jasonthejaw

Jason Breen (55) was wing surfing off the coast of Mona Vale, north of Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday morning, around 10:30 AM local time when his GoPro camera captured an unforgettable moment.

While out at sea, a huge marine mammal suddenly knocked him down.

"It came down, landed straight on me and got caught in my leash," Breen told 9News.

"It probably dragged me 20 or 30 feet under,﻿ to be honest."

The animal yanked him further below the ocean's surface, when he got a lucky break – literally.

"I thought it was all over, then I felt my leash break and I thought, 'Thank god,' and came up to the top."

Breen suffered no serious injuries and escaped. He beliebes it was largely because it was a baby whale, and not a full-grown humpback.

