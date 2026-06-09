The latest summer fashions are currently available at Walmart at great prices

Walmart is cutting prices across the board on Wednesday, June 10, and if you know where to look, the savings are real.

This week's focus lands on soccer watch party essentials, Father's Day gifts, and clothing, a solid mix for anyone with a game day or a dad on the agenda.

A few deals are already turning heads: Davidoff Cool Water drops to $22.92 down from $75.95, and a Franklin Sports Official USSF Soccer Ball comes in at $19.97 instead of $29.99.

Below are the deals worth your attention.