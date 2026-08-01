California lifeguards perform record 1,950 ocean rescues amid heatwave: "Staggering"

Manhattan Beach, California - In California , repeated heat waves have sent Americans running to the beaches to seek relief, but more and more swimmers are finding themselves in troubled waters as strong waves whip the coast and fuel powerful rip currents.

Los Angeles County Lifeguard Maximus Oberto carries a rescue can while patrolling the shoreline and monitoring swimmers in the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach, California, on July 30, 2026. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Last weekend, lifeguards in Los Angeles County performed a record 1,950 ocean rescues – numbers that lifeguard captain Pono Barnes called "staggering."

"To kind of put that in perspective, a busy summer weekend is usually in the 300 rescue range, 500 on the high end," Barnes told AFP on Manhattan Beach.

Since the start of July, California has been at the mercy of successive searing heat waves, with the mercury sitting at 86-95 degrees Fahrenheit, and even hotter inland.

They may not be record-breaking temperatures, but the heat is abnormally humid because of the months-long marine heat wave in the Pacific – and residents are suffering.

The solution for many is a quick trip to the beach for a dip in the ocean, but the timing could not be worse.

Tropical swells generated by Hurricanes Elida, Fausto and Genevieve off Mexico have been slamming the shore for two weeks.

On several beaches, waves are at times six feet high. It's a dream for surfers, but can quickly become a nightmare for inexperienced swimmers thrashed by strong currents.