Trump's polling with MAGA base craters after "Anti-Weaponization" slush fund reveal
Washington DC - President Donald Trump appears to be losing support with Republicans and his MAGA base after unveiling his "Anti-Weaponization fund."
A recent Wall Street Journal poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between May 7 and 18.
It found that 57% of Americans disapprove of the president's job performance against 41% that approve, which is a -4 point drop from January.
But most notably, the poll found that Trump has lost a significant amount of loyal Republicans.
Those who said they "strongly approved" of his job had dropped from 75% in January to 57% in May for a massive -18 point drop.
Even worse, voters said they favored Democrats over Republicans 48% to 40% when asked about their choice for Congress.
The devastating numbers come ahead of the midterm elections in June, in which Republicans will fight to maintain their razor-thin majority in the House and Senate. Losing either could make it more difficult for the president to fulfill his agenda.
While Trump in the past has always managed to hold strong, consistent support with his MAGA base, a number of his recent moves have caused a shift, such as his war with Iran – and now, the anti-weaponization fund.
Republican lawmakers turn on Donald Trump's "Anti-Weaponization Fund"
Trump unveiled the $1.7 billion fund – which he had teased for months – that will be used to compensate political allies prosecuted under former President Joe Biden's administration.
The move has received heavy backlash, as he and Attorney General Todd Blanche appear prepared to give money to MAGA loyalists as well as January 6 Capitol rioters.
WSJ reports that Republican lawmakers have also turned on the plan.
In a recent two-hour meeting, over a dozen Senate Republicans grilled Blanche over its merits and argued it could derail approval of a $70 billion multiyear package funding immigration enforcement.
In an episode of his podcast on Friday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz described the meeting as "one of the roughest meetings I’ve seen in my entire time in the Senate; Fiery does not begin to cut it."
Cover photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP