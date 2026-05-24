Pete Hegseth promises Trump pardons for "not fat" West Point cadets during graduation speech

West Point, New York - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently promised graduates of West Point Military Academy that President Donald Trump will grant them pardons for minor rule violations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (pictured) said in a recent commencement speech that President Donald Trump will give pardons to military cadets who commit minor violations. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Hegseth gave the commencement speech for the graduates of West Point, during which he announced that any cadets who commit "minor infractions or violations" will get a pass from the president.

Giving his best Trump impression, Hegseth said they will receive "a complete and total pardon."

The secretary went on to lambast the school's "woke and weak leaders" for trying to make it "look like woke Princeton" by introducing "diversity and inclusion studies" and "anti-American ideologies."

He vowed those days are over, and that the military and cadets are better for it.

"You are fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted," he told the crowd, later adding, "the battlefield does not grade on a curve, and you can't throw your pronouns at the enemy."

Since he was appointed to his role, Hegseth – a former Fox News anchor – has aggressively sought to weed "wokeness" out of the military, and has emphasized better physical standards.

Throughout his second term in office, President Trump has handed out an unprecedented number of pardons, many of which have gone to loyal supporters and anyone willing to sacrifice themselves to do his bidding.