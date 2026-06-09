ICE allows New Jersey governor to visit Delaney Hall – but not meet any people detained there

Newark, New Jersey – New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was on Monday allowed to visit the Delaney Hall detention camp under strict conditions which prohibited her from meeting or speaking with any people in custody there.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was on Monday allowed to visit the Delaney Hall detention camp, but only under very strict conditions. © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"After being denied access for weeks, I was finally allowed into Delaney Hall," Sherrill posted on X. "But what I received was a closely controlled and limited tour of the facility. That is unacceptable."

"I was not allowed to meet or speak directly with the detainees, which continues to raise serious questions about the real conditions of the facility and the treatment of those held there," she wrote.

Sherrill has been lobbying the Department of Homeland Security and its sub-agency, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for access to Delaney Hall, which has faced accusations of brutal and inhumane conditions.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport has sued the camp's operator, Geo Group, and requested that state health inspectors be given full access to the facility.

A report released by the DHS' internal watchdog last week confirmed reports of severe mistreatment in the center, revealing that detained people have been subjected to violence and extremely unsanitary conditions.

This added fuel to the fire of ongoing demonstrations outside the camp, which have seen protesters clash with law enforcement and ICE. The repeated incidents prompted Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to impose a curfew in May.

In a statement cited by the New York Times, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin attacked Sherrill's record on prisons.