NBA Finals: Knicks stage record-breaking comeback to win Game 4 over Spurs

New York, New York - The New York Knicks staged the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday as they erased a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and now need one more win to seal the title.

The New York Knicks are now one win away from an NBA championship title. © IMAGO / EPA

OG Anunoby's tip-in basket with 1.2 seconds left sealed the thrilling victory to give the Knicks a 3-1 stranglehold on the best-of-seven championship series, which shifts back to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points, and Anunoby added 33 for New York, putting in the game-winner off Brunson's three-point attempt that struck the rim.

"Just do whatever it takes to win," Anunoby said of the basket that sent a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Dylan Harper added 21 points, and De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell had 18 apiece for San Antonio, who set a Finals record with 14 three-pointers in the first half but couldn't make their massive lead stick.

Brunson put New York in front for the first time with a floater that made it 105-104 with 1:22 remaining.

San Antonio's Stephon Castle made a pair of free throws, but the Knicks came through, Anunoby rising highest from a scrum of Spurs defenders to clinch the win.

The previous biggest comeback in the Finals was 24 points, by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

"I can't really explain it right now," Wembanyama said of the Spurs' collapse after their own epic start.

"I don't know. I think it's just execution, greediness of some sort. We clearly weren't the most hungry in the second half."