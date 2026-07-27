Dog found holed up in an abandoned high school "just trying to survive" – can rescuers win his trust?

California– A dog living at an abandoned high school was so terrified that no one could get close. Luckily, dog rescuer Suzette Hall figured out a way to lure him into her trap.

A terrified pooch got the help he needed thanks to a dedicated rescuer. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Per Hall's recent Facebook post, the poor black-and-white pooch had been living in an abandoned high school all by himself, but the situation looked bleak.

"The heat was unbearable today, and it’s only supposed to get hotter over the next few days," she wrote, setting the scene.

"At night, he would sleep on the baseball pitching mound," she added, noting that the dog liked to sit under his "favorite" tree during the day to feel "safe."

So far, the pup had been surviving on the food and water people had set out for him.

Unfortunately, the offerings weren't enough.

"I watched him wander to the back of the school, where the old trash cans used to be, searching through old garbage just trying to survive. It was absolutely heartbreaking," Hall said.

But catching the dog proved surprisingly difficult for the seasoned rescuer.