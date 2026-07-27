Dog found holed up in an abandoned high school "just trying to survive" – can rescuers win his trust?
California– A dog living at an abandoned high school was so terrified that no one could get close. Luckily, dog rescuer Suzette Hall figured out a way to lure him into her trap.
Per Hall's recent Facebook post, the poor black-and-white pooch had been living in an abandoned high school all by himself, but the situation looked bleak.
"The heat was unbearable today, and it’s only supposed to get hotter over the next few days," she wrote, setting the scene.
"At night, he would sleep on the baseball pitching mound," she added, noting that the dog liked to sit under his "favorite" tree during the day to feel "safe."
So far, the pup had been surviving on the food and water people had set out for him.
Unfortunately, the offerings weren't enough.
"I watched him wander to the back of the school, where the old trash cans used to be, searching through old garbage just trying to survive. It was absolutely heartbreaking," Hall said.
But catching the dog proved surprisingly difficult for the seasoned rescuer.
This dog rescuer didn't give up
The dog's access to trash and donated snacks made it more difficult to catch the critter, as he first ignored the hot dog bait she'd laid out for him.
"After spending hours trying, I had to leave for another rescue. But the entire drive, I couldn’t stop thinking about him. My heart just kept saying, 'You have to go back,'" wrote the animal lover.
Later that same day, Hall took it upon herself to drive all the way back to the high school.
This time she tried a new tactic after realizing the animal was also afraid of her vehicle: "I baited the trap with hot dogs and then drove my van away because he was so afraid of it."
This time the situation was more promising, because the poor pooch was hungry. Now Hall's hot dogs were finally tempting enough to lure him in!
When the trap closed, Hall was ecstatic.
"I can’t even describe how happy I was," she said.
"After a month of trying to survive in an empty school, sleeping on a baseball field, hiding beneath a tree, and searching through trash just to eat, he was finally safe. My heart is so full."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall