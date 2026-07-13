Blistering heat wave smashes records across central US

Salt Lake City, Utah - A record-breaking heat wave baked the central US on Sunday, smashing temperature records from the northern plains to the Rocky Mountains region.

A man wears a towel on his head during a summer heat wave at Coney Island in New York City. © REUTERS

In Salt Lake City, the state capital of Utah, and Billings, the largest city in Montana, temperatures reached a peak of 109F, according to preliminary data from the US National Weather Service.

Both temperatures are all-time highs for each city since records started being kept over 150 years ago, surpassing the previous records of 107F and 108F, respectively.

The blistering heat has also hindered efforts to fight massive wildfires raging in Colorado and Utah, and the high temperatures are expected to persist through Tuesday.

Just over a week ago, the eastern US was gripped by another heat wave that pushed temperatures to around 104F in New York and Philadelphia.

Around the world, heat waves are becoming more common and intense due to climate change, primarily caused by the burning of coal, oil, and gas and emission of greenhouse gases.