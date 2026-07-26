D-Day beaches, Mount Olympus, and more inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Rennes, France - UNESCO on Sunday added the iconic D-Day landing beaches in Normandy to its World Heritage List, marking the culmination of a project launched nearly two decades ago.

Omaha Beach is one of the five D-Day beaches in Normandy, France, that has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. © IMAGO / MAXPPP

Stretching for more than 50 miles of France's northwestern coast, Allied forces landed on the beaches on June 6, 1944 to fight a decisive battle to liberate Europe from Nazism and end World War II.

The nomination included the five D-Day beaches known by their code names: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. A dwindling number of veterans visit each year, and world leaders congregate there on key anniversaries.

"This decision places a responsibility upon us," said Herve Morin, president of the Normandy Region.

"It compels us to preserve this property, to protect it, to cherish it even more, and to promote its value," he added.

The D-Day landings join more than 50 French sites already inscribed on the list, alongside the spectacular Mont Saint Michel island in Normandy and the Palace of Versailles.

Recognition of their "outstanding universal value" brings international renown and commits authorities to work toward their preservation.