50 Cent shades Diddy at Nicki Minaj show – and the situation's messy
New York, New York - Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 music tour took a turn this weekend when rapper 50 Cent made a surprise appearance with some (ahem) interesting comments on sex workers.
Nicki Minaj has been facing her own wave of criticism recently, but another celebrity might've taken the spotlight off of her.
On Saturday, the In Da Club rapper joined her onstage for her Pink Friday 2 tour in New York City.
However, comments he made onstage and in social media posts seemingly managed to steal the spotlight from Minaj and reignite a longstanding feud.
"I love you, you and you even if [you're] little sex workers," the 48-year-old artist captioned his latest Instagram post.
In the post, the rapper also bids farewell to fans at the show while giving a shout-out to "a little sex worker," which many believe is a direct dig at his ex, Daphne Joy.
"The Barbz are out holding it down!" he concluded.
According to PageSix, Joy – who shares an 11-year-old son with 50 Cent – had been named in a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs claiming that she was one of three sex workers exploited by Diddy's alleged sex trafficking ring.
"The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination," Joy stated, denying the allegations that she has engaged in sex work.
Daphne Joy also previously accused 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse, which he has denied.
Diddy and 50 Cent's longstanding feud picks up steam once again
Diddy and 50 Cent have a well-documented history of feuding, which has only heightened due to the bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.
Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed the lawsuit accusing Diddy of running a sex trafficking ring, alleging that Daphne Joy was one of the women involved.
Numerous lawsuits are being filed, wild accusations are being thrown around at every turn, and there are vehement denials from almost everyone involved.
Ultimately, the whole situation is complex and there are no easy answers.
With this and Lizzo potentially quitting the music scene amid her own workplace harassment scandal, the hip-hop scene is looking like a mess right now. And people were wondering why Beyoncé popped over to country for a bit...
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Koerner, Angela Weiss, & JACK GUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP