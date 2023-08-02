Arch Manning gets huge endoresement from Texas Football coach

Austin, Texas - It was only a matter of time before Arch Manning would adjust to playing at the college football level.

Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian shared a revelation about Arch Manning, which is sure to ignite major excitement among Longhorns fans.

During a recent interview on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian shared an exciting revelation about the highly touted freshman Arch Manning, which is sure to ignite major excitement among Longhorn fans.

Although expectations have been high since Manning debuted on the field for the Longhorns, a lackluster showing during his spring game in April dampened his starting quarterback hopes.

Yet, Coach Sarkisian said the athlete still making big strides as a quarterback within the program, and is willing to do what it takes.





"He works his tail off. This guy goes for it," Sarkisian reflected about Manning. "He's got it in his DNA from a work ethic perspective. He's already ahead of where he should be, but it's a process."

Arch's college football progress is already ahead of most freshmen of the 2023 recruiting class because he graduated from high school nearly six months early.

"I have to remind him, I have to remind other people, he's still a true freshman. He really should have just graduated high school," Sarkisian added.