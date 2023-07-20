Arch Manning weighs in on the latest Texas Longhorns football commit

Austin, Texas - One sure way to impress Arch Manning is by becoming a Texas Longhorn!

Arch Manning (r.) gave a shout-out to D'antre Robinson on social media after the four-star defensive tackle verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Fleezyt12 & Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though it's been a while since their last commitment to the program, on Friday, the Texas Longhorns football team received a major boost to its defensive line.

Four-star defensive tackle D'antre Robinson verbally committed to the Longhorns, sending Texas fans into big celebrations!

Among the excited was none other than freshman quarterback Arch Manning, who posted Robinson's commitment to his Instagram story.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently revealed how Manning was instrumental in recruiting Texas' current incoming recruiting class - the nation's third-best class of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

A leader on and off the field, it appears that Manning will continue to recruit the best players in the country to the sunshine state.

Robinson is a Florida native ranked no. 37 nationally and propels Texas to 15 pledges in the 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks no. 19 nationally.

While the talented lineman does have two more official visits to Ohio State and LSU this fall, so far, he seems to be all in for the Orange and White.