Are Shakira and Tom Cruise involved in a star-studded love triangle?

Miami, Florida - After rumors suggested Shakira and Tom Cruise were the latest unexpected celebrity pairing, the stars seem to have found themselves in a rather wild love triangle!

After Tom Cruise (r) and Shakira sparked dating rumors at Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, it seems the singer has her eye on someone else! © Collage: Giuseppe CACACE & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The 46-year-old singer was spotted chatting it up with Cruise while attending the event on May 7, leading many to wonder if the single stars may be seeing each other.

It seems that the rumors were a bit overblown after the event, per Us Weekly.

"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she has no interest in dating him," a source told the outlet.

The insider added that the Hips Don't Lie artist "isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment," instead choosing to prioritize her two children and her career.

As it turns out, Shakira is well aware of the social media speculation, with the source revealing that she finds it "hilarious."

"She had a fun time when they chatted, but that's as far as things have gone," they added.

While Shakira doesn't see a love connection with the Top Gun star, other reports reveal that Cruise is quite interested - but there may be some unexpected competition for him in none other than F1 driver Lewis Hamilton!