Ariana Grande drops behind-the-scenes look at we can't be friends video

New York, New York - Ariana Grande offered fans a peek behind the curtain of her latest music video for one of her songs in her newest album, eternal sunshine , with a series of posts on social media.

Ariana Grande (r.) shared some behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the filming of her newest music video for Eternal Sunshine. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

If you've been patiently waiting for some new Ari pics, the wait is over!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes while filming the music video for we can't be friends (wait for your love).

The photos show Ariana posing with the cast and crew of the music video and getting her makeup, along with other pics from filming that haven't been previously seen by fans.

The post's caption reads, "we can't be friends," and concludes with, "don't really have words yet other than simply thank you and i love you."

A separate post by the pop icon shows a photo of Ari while filming the music video. She is pictured dressed in a vintage-looking gown while sitting on a dining table and gazing over a birthday cake with multiple candles.

"Definitely one of my fav videos of yours," one fan commented. Another wrote, "oh this is such a pretty shot."

Ariana then went on to discuss the true meaning of the song and even dished on Evan Peters, who was featured in the music video.