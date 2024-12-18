Ariana Grande reacts to earning Golden Globes nod alongside Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has nothing but love for her fellow Golden Globes nominees Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez .

(From l. to r.) Former teen queens Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez are all competing at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, and they couldn't be happier! © Collage: Neilson Barnard & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The three pop princesses – all of whom got their start on Disney and Nickelodeon shows in the early aughts – have each scored nominations at the 2025 ceremony.

When asked about the "full-circle moment" by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Ariana said it's been "incredibly special."

"I love those girls," the 31-year-old star said. "To grow up with the world watching, really, then to have your work recognized in this way, it makes me so happy."

"I've always loved their work," she added. "Just to see them grow is so beautiful."

Miley has earned a second career Golden Globe nomination thanks to her track Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl, which is up for Best Original Song.

But Ariana will go head-to-head with fellow ex-teen-queen Selena for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The Positions singer earned her nod for her role as Glinda in Wicked, while the 32-year-old Rare Beauty founder is being honored for her performance as Jessi in Emilia Pérez.

After news of their honors broke, Ariana was among the first to reach out to Selena to share her congratulations!