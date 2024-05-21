Ariana Grande shows off her stunning natural complexion in r.e.m. makeup tutorial video

New York, New York - Ariana Grande went makeup-free before treating her fans to an r.e.m. beauty makeover ahead of a mystery music video shoot !

Ariana Grande went makeup-free before treating her fans to an r.e.m. beauty makeover ahead of a mystery music video shoot! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty

Using numerous fab products from her popular makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty, the bye singer posted on the business's Instagram account to flex her supernaturally flawless complexion.

"The skin is... skinning," Ari says of her makeup-free face.

Then, the Wicked star jumps into her makeup tutorial, blending concealer and foundation with a sponge before applying translucent setting powder overtop.

Next comes nose contouring, a smokey eye via two separate eyeshadow palettes, falsies, and mascara with a finishing touch of liquid eyeliner.

Ariana then mixes three lip glosses together for a lip look, something she playfully calls "insane."

Finally, she contours her cheeks before finishing everything off with a matte setting spray.

Ta-da! It's good to see her, isn't it?

Ariantors took to the comments to hype up the eternal sunshine artist.

"okay when did ari become a professional makeup artist," wrote one. "how do I book an appointment???"