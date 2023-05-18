Did Ariana Grande subtly reveal a new look on TikTok?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just shook up the beauty game with blink-and-you'd-miss-them wispy bangs , and fans are obsessed!

Ariana Grande debuted new blonde wispy bangs in a TikTok posted by R.E.M. Beauty. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@scooterbraun

If you happened to catch Ari on her company R.E.M. Beauty's latest TikTok vid, you might have noticed the queen has made yet another bold hair move.



Drumroll, please... she has her bangs back!

Ari appears to have once again revamped her style with the help of a simple haircut, and saying Thank U, Next to her old look.

Grande didn't need a huge announcement or big reveal, she simply debuted the new 'do in the TikTok vid. But fans have taken notice.

Eagle-eyed followers also caught a glimpse of her new look on her manager Scooter Braun's Instagram post from a week prior.

"THE BANGS ARE OUT THE BANGS ARE OUTTT," one TikTok user commented.

"the bangs on my freaking god yes," another wrote.