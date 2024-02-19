BAFTA responds to backlash over Matthew Perry's in memoriam omission

London, UK - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has said Friends actor Matthew Perry will be honored at the organization's TV awards in May after he was not featured in the in memoriam segment at Sunday's film awards ceremony.

Matthew Perry will be honored at the BAFTA TV awards in May after fans expressed outrage he had been excluded from the film awards' in memoriam segment. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham performed a pared down version of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time in Sunday's in memoriam segment, which featured tributes to stars including Jane Birkin, Glynis Johns, Carl Weathers, Julian Sands, Tom Wilkinson, and Tina Turner.



Also featured were Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin, and Sir Michael Gambon.

However, Perry, who died in October at the age of 54, was not mentioned.

In response to a user on X questioning Perry's absence from the segment, the organization's official account said: "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony."

The account also linked to the in memoriam section on the BAFTA website, which said Perry's Friends fame "brought film opportunities, including Fools Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards (2004), and 17 Again (2009)."