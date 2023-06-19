Bebe Rexha hospitalized after fan throws phone at her during concert
New York, New York - Singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage to seek medical attention after a concertgoer tossed their phone at her, hitting her sharply above the eye.
The 33-year-old was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan on Sunday night when the show took a scary turn.
As seen in a viral video shared by a fan, Rexha was hit in the face by a cell phone thrown by another concertgoer. Her team quickly rushed to the stage after she fell to her knees in pain.
Per WABC, a 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault after it was determined he intentionally threw the phone at her.
After the incident, Rexha was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, where she reportedly received several stitches.
On Monday, the Meant to Be artist updated fans with a pair of photos on Instagram revealing the extent of the injury. "Im good," she captioned the snaps, which showed off a black eye and cut by her eyebrow.
Footage of the incident swiftly circulated online on Sunday night as social media users decried the disturbing rise of alarming behavior at concerts.
Bebe Rexha's injury sparks fan concern about concert behavior
"Right in the eye. I would never. Do you know how many people dream of going to a single concert in their lifetime and then some idiot does this. So disrespectful," one user said.
Another fan referenced singer Steve Lacy, who faced some criticism for smashing a fan's camera that was thrown on the stage last October.
"This why Steve lacy reacted the way he did btw," another wrote. "the fans are too damn comfortable throwing things on stage."
Some recent concertgoers have tossed their phones at artists performing in the hopes that they'll record a video or take their BeReal, and while it's sometimes done successfully, Rexha's injury proves this trend has gone too far.
Unfortunately, it isn't just phones and cameras that have caused chaos on stage, as other performers have suffered injuries from various random objects inexplicably thrown by fans.
At Love on Tour in 2022, Harry Styles suffered an eye injury when a fan threw Skittles at him, and he was also hit with a bottle a month prior.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beberexha & MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP