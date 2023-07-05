Beyoncé cancels Renaissance Tour date, postpones others amid production issues

Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania - Beyoncé will not be bringing the Renaissance World Tour to Pittsburgh after all, as the ultra-popular concert series continues to face production complications.

Beyoncé has cancelled her Pittsburgh stop on the Renaissance World Tour amid ongoing set design issues. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Wednesday, Acrisure Stadium confirmed the cancellation of the August 3 show at the Pittsburgh venue in a statement shared via Twitter.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place," the statement read. "Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase."

Along with the cancellation, the September 13 Seattle show has been moved to September 14, and the Kansas City show on September 18 will now take place on October 1.

Both Lumen Field and Arrowhead Stadium blamed the postponements on "production logistics and scheduling issues" as well.

Unsurprisingly, the news was not well-received by the BeyHive, especially those planning on attending the Pittsburgh show.

While Beyoncé has yet to bring the Renaissance World Tour to the US, the shows have already faced a number of set design issues that have impacted the setlist, signaling an ongoing need for some major revamps.