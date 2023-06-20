Beyoncé goes viral for heated reaction to Renaissance World Tour mishap

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Beyoncé has gone viral as fans buzz over her heated reaction to a crew member's mistake during the final number of the Renaissance World Tour .

On Sunday, Beyoncé proved the show must go on as she persisted through the finale of the Renaissance World Tour despite crew member errors. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Someone's getting fired!

On Sunday, Beyoncé was performing at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam when a crew member seemed to have missed a cue during Summer Renaissance.

The dramatic finale sees the 41-year-old atop of massive metallic horse, and while she typically gets off the horse and is lifted in the air, the Single Ladies artist had to stay on it due to the error.

Her frustration at the missed cue is clear in the clips, though she manages to keep remarkable composure as she continues belting the song.

At one point, a crew member tries to help Beyoncé down after the mistake, but she pushes his hand away instead. She's later seen mouthing "Oh my god" after moving her microphone away from her face, clearly irritated by the mishap.

The clip has since gone viral as the BeyHive reacts to the embarrassing finale fumble.