Billie Eilish gushes over ex Jesse Rutherford but says dating is not "interesting" right now

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has spilled some surprising thoughts on her love life – including some heavy praise for her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish (l.) praised her ex, Jesse Rutherford, in an outtake from her recent Rolling Stone cover story. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In a new outtake from her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Billie had nothing but praise for The Neighbourhood frontman, whom she ended things with last May.

"That's my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world," the 22-year-old singer said.

Still, she admitted she has no interest in dating at the moment.

"I plan on never dating again," she joked before clarifying, "That's not true, obviously."

"But no, I don't see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now."

Billie and Jesse dated for around eight months before splitting on amicable terms.

At the time of the break-up, rumors swirled that the Grammy winner was getting cozy with actor Ava Capri, and Billie later opened up about her sexuality in November 2023.