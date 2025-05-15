Billie Eilish slams backlash to her Met Gala outfit: "That's AI!"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish had the perfect response to fans who were criticizing her 2025 Met Gala look, despite the fact that the singer didn't even attend the event!

The 23-year-old singer shared a new video to her Instagram story on Wednesday night, where she addressed online critics who called her 2025 Met Gala look "trash."

"Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala being trash," she said. "I wasn't there.

"That's AI! I had a show in Europe that night... let me be!"

Photoshopped or AI-generated images of celebrities always wreak havoc online amid the excitement of the Met Gala, and this isn't the first time fans have been fooled into thinking they were the real thing!

In 2023, edited photos of Zendaya and Selena Gomez supposedly attending fashion's biggest night went viral, racking up millions of views before it was confirmed the stars hadn't actually been at the event.

This year, singer Katy Perry got ahead of the curve by sharing a photoshopped image of herself at the gala to her own social media page, revealing that her mom has fallen for the fake photos in the past.