Billie Eilish soaks up the sun in new bikini snaps

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is continuing to show off her trendy style as she kicks off summer with her friends.

Billie Eilish showed off her summer style in a new photo shared over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish & annabelzimmer

The 21-year-old was photographed by her pal Annabel Zimmer in an Instagram post shared over the weekend.

In the snap, Billie rocked a colorful bikini designed by Miaou. The celebrity-approved fashion brand features an eclectic aesthetic that often pulls from bygone trends of the 90s and early aughts.

The Ocean Eyes singer has been flaunting a similar sense of style recently, posting a number of photo dumps on Instagram featuring her latest outfits.



Her newest summer fashion moment had fans raving over the photo. While Billie simply commented an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes, the rest of the comment section was flooded with compliments to the singer.

While the Grammy-winning artist was mostly known for her baggy fashion during the early years of her career, she's opened up about her increasing confidence and interest in adding some more feminine styles to her repertoire.