Billie Eilish teases extra-special 2023 edition of annual Vanity Fair interview

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has thrilled fans with confirmation that her annual Vanity Fair interview will be taking place once again with an extra-special 2023 edition!

Billie Eilish has revealed the 2023 edition of her annual Vanity Fair interview was filmed on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@VanityFair & Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 21-year-old has participated in the outlet's "Same Interview" series since 2017, and she's not giving up the fan-favorite tradition anytime soon!

On Wednesday, Billie teased her seventh interview with an Instagram story post, which allowed fans to submit questions for the interview.

"im back XD," the Ocean Eyes singer wrote on the photo, seemingly taken on the set of the interview.

"might not hear the answers for a while but u got any questions for meee?" she said.

The annual Q&A has consistently been filmed on October 18 and includes the same questions each year, with Billie watching some of her previous responses in the new edition before providing updated answers.

Billie introduced a new component in 2022 with the inclusion of fan questions submitted via Instagram. The Grammy winner is following that tradition this year as well, once again asking for questions on the day of filming.