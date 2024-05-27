Brad Pitt's rift with his children just got taken to a whole new level

Los Angeles, California - The troubled relationship between actor Brad Pitt and the children he shares with his ex Angelina Jolie has taken a new turn as one of his daughters has made a shocking move against her father .

Since their separation in 2016, there has been a bitter feud between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie – including troubling allegations of abuse.



Per People, Brad and Angelina's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne just took a huge step in cutting ties with her father.



The teenager is currently producing the Broadway musical The Outsiders with her mother – and the name listed for Vivienne in the playbill is causing a stir.

She is listed there as Vivienne Jolie instead of her previous double name, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

But Vivienne is not the first of Brad Pitt's children to take this radical step.

