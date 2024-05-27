Brad Pitt's rift with his children just got taken to a whole new level
Los Angeles, California - The troubled relationship between actor Brad Pitt and the children he shares with his ex Angelina Jolie has taken a new turn as one of his daughters has made a shocking move against her father.
Since their separation in 2016, there has been a bitter feud between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie – including troubling allegations of abuse.
Per People, Brad and Angelina's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne just took a huge step in cutting ties with her father.
The teenager is currently producing the Broadway musical The Outsiders with her mother – and the name listed for Vivienne in the playbill is causing a stir.
She is listed there as Vivienne Jolie instead of her previous double name, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
But Vivienne is not the first of Brad Pitt's children to take this radical step.
Brad Pitt's kids seem to choose sides in his separation battle with Angelina Jolie
The former Hollywood It couple have been fighting over custody of their six children since they broke up in 2016.
Brad and Angelina's six children appear to have chosen sides in the divorce, however – and most seem to be on Team Mom.
Vivienne's older sister Zahara (19) introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie for an event at her university last November, dropping her dad's last name as well.
Shiloh has just come of age and is still very attached to her dad, but Vivienne and Zahara seem to be clearly on their mother's side in the separation battle.
It is not known whether Vivienne and Zahara have legally changed their names, but it still sends a pretty powerful message to their dad.
