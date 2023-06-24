Britney Spears pays tribute to Michael Jackson with Instagram dance

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears seemingly paid homage to the late Michael Jackson with a dance number on Instagram.

Shortly after, the Toxic artist posted a side-by-side photo from her rehearsal and performance with the Beat It singer at his 30th-anniversary celebration.

"Today dancing to Scream !!!" she captioned the video, which showed the singer twirling about in a neon green bikini bottom, a black crop top, and matching black leather knee-high boots.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop got nostalgic as she gave a nod to the late King of Pop by bringing back her viral IG dance routines.

Britney Spears joined the late Michael Jackson (r) on stage to perform his 1987 single, The Way You Make Me Feel, for his 30th-anniversary celebration. © BETH A. KEISER / POOL / AFP

The left pic in the post showed a much younger Britney in a white long-sleeved crop top and low-rise jeans rocking a tan hat and round glasses for the rehearsal.

In the right-hand photo, the Circus artist is dressed in her concert attire, consisting of a glittery green dress with black straps and detailing around her bust and waist.

Britney joined Michael on stage at Madison Square Garden for the 2001 concert to perform his 1987 classic hit, The Way You Make Me Feel.

"Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance," she captioned the post.