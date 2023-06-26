Britney Spears uses Instagram dance to pay tribute to Michael Jackson

Britney Spears looked back at her duet with Michael Jackson at his anniversary concert and danced to his hit track, Scream, in her latest Instagram posts.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears seemingly paid homage to the late Michael Jackson with a dance number on Instagram.

Britney Spears (r) brought back her viral Instagram dances with a tribute to Michael Jackson.
Britney Spears (r) brought back her viral Instagram dances with a tribute to Michael Jackson.  © Collage: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop got nostalgic as she gave a nod to the late King of Pop by bringing back her viral IG dance routines.

On Friday, Britney dropped a clip where she performed choreography to the 1995 hit Scream by Michael and his sister, Janet.


"Today dancing to Scream !!!" she captioned the video, which showed the singer twirling about in a neon green bikini bottom, a black crop top, and matching black leather knee-high boots.

Shortly after, the Toxic artist posted a side-by-side photo from her rehearsal and performance with the Beat It singer at his 30th-anniversary celebration.

Britney Spears honors Michael Jackson ahead of the 14th anniversary of his death

Britney Spears joined the late Michael Jackson (r) on stage to perform his 1987 single, The Way You Make Me Feel, for his 30th-anniversary celebration.
Britney Spears joined the late Michael Jackson (r) on stage to perform his 1987 single, The Way You Make Me Feel, for his 30th-anniversary celebration.  © BETH A. KEISER / POOL / AFP

The left pic in the post showed a much younger Britney in a white long-sleeved crop top and low-rise jeans rocking a tan hat and round glasses for the rehearsal.

In the right-hand photo, the Circus artist is dressed in her concert attire, consisting of a glittery green dress with black straps and detailing around her bust and waist.

Britney joined Michael on stage at Madison Square Garden for the 2001 concert to perform his 1987 classic hit, The Way You Make Me Feel.

Kylie Jenner flaunts fit midriff in daring denim look
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner flaunts fit midriff in daring denim look

"Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance," she captioned the post.

Britney's post comes a day ahead of the 14th anniversary of Michael Jackson's shocking death at the age of 50.

Cover photo: Collage: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

More on Britney Spears: