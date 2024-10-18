Is Britney Spears' on-and-off boyfriend Paul Soliz planning to propose?
Los Angeles, California - Word on the street has it that Britney Spears' on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Soliz, could be planning on proposing to her!
Per In Touch Weekly, the 42-year-old singer's romance with Paul could become official, as the ex-con may soon pop the question.
"People are expecting Paul to propose soon," an insider dished.
Just an FYI, the handyman just filed for divorce from his wife, with whom she shares nine children, while Britney divorced her third husband, Sam Asghari, last year.
But the source noted that the Toxic singer's loved ones, including her brother Bryan, are concerned about the relationship due to Paul's criminal past.
They continued on to claim that Paul "always weasels his way back in."
"Paul has taken on the job of Brit's social media manager, and now he has some of his kids, he has nine total, living at her house," the tipster said.
"Britney has her blinders on. Unless someone can talk her out of this, Paul's going to be the next Kevin Federline, only 10 times worse." Will the princess of pop walk down the aisle once more? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP