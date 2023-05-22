Bronny James shuts down senior prom with swanky look

Los Angeles, California - Incoming USC hoops freshman phenom Bronny James attended his senior prom, and the fashion world is going nuts!

Bronny James traded his sneakers for a pair of loafers to top off his fire prom outfit. © Collage: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / mrs_savannahrj

Before the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James heads off to play college hoops for USC, Bronny James must first finish out his time at Sierra Canyon School.

Over the weekend, Bronny's high school career was capped off with a flashy prom night.

His parents, LeBron and Savannah James, both took to social media to show off their eldest son, who was nothing short of showstopping in his prom suit!

LeBron led fans in praising Bronny's prom 'fit:

"TOUGH Chrome Hearts Big Steppa VIBEZ!!! #Prom2023 #HandsomeYoungMan @bronny. P.S. The best Prom outfit of ALL-TIME!! Insane!!!"

With over 10,000 comments below LeBron's post, fans didn't hesitate to let Bronny know he's a total stallion.

"The Drippiest high school senior," one fan wrote.

"I’m so mad that as a grown man i’m gonna have to steal this young man’s drip!!" R&B singer Tank said.

"Don’t play with him," hip hop rapper Lil Baby commented, while NBA and GQ Fashion Hall of Famer Allen Iverson added, "Fresh as a bar of soap!" added NBA and GQ Fashion Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.