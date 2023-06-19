Cardi B celebrates Offset for Father's Day and fans are gushing
New York, New York- Cardi B is serious about celebrating the ones she loves. The WAP rapper celebrated her hubby and the father of her children Offset with decorations and sweet videos for Father's Day.
Over two million users have liked Cardi's post from Sunday, as Offset joins our list of sexiest celebrity dads.
"As you take your nap I make my videos lol…" Cardi B wrote in the caption. "Happy Father’s Day my love @offsetyrn. You are a king of a dad and your kids feel your love, guidance, and security…"
The rapper shared a pic of Offset and his children as well as adorable candid clips of all five of his children: Jordan Cephus (13), Kody Cephus, (7), Kalea Marie Cephus (8), Kulture Kiari Cephus (4), and Wave Set Cephus (1). In the videos, the kids tell her "why they love their dad soo much."
The clips are adorable, especially one-year-old baby Wave's as he squeals his own version of "Daddy." Offset's other kids gushed over their dad in the clips, saying they love him because "he is the best," cares, plays, and gives them what they need.
It comes after Offset's memorable recent red carpet appearances flanked by his boys at the premier of the new Spider-Man, and with his daughters at the premier of The Little Mermaid.
Instagram loves Cardi B in mom mode
Instagram users gushed over Cardi B's holiday post, and loved how Cardi took the time to film all of Offset's children. As one commenter wrote, "The other kids are not hers but she still treat them right. Wish more ppl was like that."
Cardi B's and Offset's biological children are Kulture and Wave. Jorda, Kody, and Kalea are from Offset's previous relationships.
Cardi didn't stop there. As per her Instagram story, she also decorated their house with blue balloons and huge prints of Offset and his kids from their red carpet showings.
Offset himself simply responded with "I love you" in the comments.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib